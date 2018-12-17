How Many National Titles Does Clemson Have?

Quarterback Deshaun Watson broke Clemson's 34-year title drought in 2016. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 17, 2018

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson brought Tigers' fans the greatest victory in program history on Jan. 9, 2017, beating Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

But Watson's touchdown toss to Hunter Renfrow as time expired didn't mark the lone national title in Clemson history. The Tigers will hunt for their third national championship in this year's College Football playoff, and their second in the last three seasons. So when has Clemson previously secured the championship? Here's a brief look at Clemson's two titles entering the 2018 College Football Playoff. 

1981: Clemson over Nebraska

A bruising defense that led the nation in points allowed per game bottled the Cornhuskers' potent rushing attack in the Orange Bowl. Nebraska couldn't rebound from a 22-7 deficit in the fourth quarter, bringing a championship to Clemson and head coach Danny Ford. 

2016: Clemson over Alabama

Watson was nothing short of brilliant in Clemson's 35-31 victory, throwing for 420 yards and three touchdowns. It wasn't an outlier from his standout junior season, a 50-total-touchdown effort that included 4,593 yards passing. Head coach Dabo Swinney snagged his first national title in his ninth season, establishing Clemson as a true college football powerhouse. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)