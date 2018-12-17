Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson brought Tigers' fans the greatest victory in program history on Jan. 9, 2017, beating Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

But Watson's touchdown toss to Hunter Renfrow as time expired didn't mark the lone national title in Clemson history. The Tigers will hunt for their third national championship in this year's College Football playoff, and their second in the last three seasons. So when has Clemson previously secured the championship? Here's a brief look at Clemson's two titles entering the 2018 College Football Playoff.

1981: Clemson over Nebraska

A bruising defense that led the nation in points allowed per game bottled the Cornhuskers' potent rushing attack in the Orange Bowl. Nebraska couldn't rebound from a 22-7 deficit in the fourth quarter, bringing a championship to Clemson and head coach Danny Ford.

2016: Clemson over Alabama

Watson was nothing short of brilliant in Clemson's 35-31 victory, throwing for 420 yards and three touchdowns. It wasn't an outlier from his standout junior season, a 50-total-touchdown effort that included 4,593 yards passing. Head coach Dabo Swinney snagged his first national title in his ninth season, establishing Clemson as a true college football powerhouse.