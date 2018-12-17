Best Bets for This Upcoming Saturday's Bowl Slate

All four of Saturday's bowl favorites are favored by less than four points, but Army may be the strongest bet of the bunch.

By OddsShark
December 18, 2018

The Army Black Knights are 8-0 straight up and 4-4 against the spread over their last eight games. The Black Knights will try to pick up a ninth straight win in the Armed Forces Bowl facing the Houston Cougars.

Army is a 3.5-point betting favorite in Fort Worth at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. All four of Saturday's bowl favorites are favored by less than four points, but Army may be the strongest bet of the bunch.

Current form heavily favors the Black Knights, who have won eight straight while Houston is 1-3 SU and ATS over its last four games. Houston's porous defense allowed 43.3 points per game over that stretch, and on the season ranked 98th in the nation against the run allowing 197.5 rushing yards per game. Facing the second most productive rushing offense in the nation in Army, look for the Cougars to get gashed and to fall short in this one.

The third most productive rushing offense in the nation this season belonged to the Memphis Tigers, who are 3.5-point favorites on the Birmingham Bowl odds against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the team's star running back Darrell Henderson, who accounted for 2,204 yards and 25 touchdowns this season, has decided to sit this game out as he looks forward to the NFL Draft. Henderson's departure and a heartbreaking loss to UCF in the AAC Championship Game could lead to a letdown performance for Memphis here, opening the door for the Demon Deacons to pull off an upset.

Two teams that were excellent against the spread this year clash in the Dollar General Bowl Saturday as the 10-3 SU and 9-4 ATS Buffalo Bills take on the 9-3 SU and 7-3-2 ATS Troy Trojans. This is a tough one to call with Buffalo going off as a slight favorite at -2. The play may be on the UNDER 51.5 in this one as both teams had strong campaigns on defense this year.

Lastly, the Hawaii Warriors are 1-point favorites in Hawaii facing the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Hawaii went a perfect 5-0 SU and ATS at home against Louisiana Tech in five meetings between these two teams from 2000 to 2010, according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

