Odds and Best Bets for College Football Saturday Bowl Games

Here are the teams you should feel most comfortable betting on during Saturday's slate of bowl games. 

By OddsShark
December 27, 2018

The No. 10 Florida Gators are 8-2 straight up and 7-3 against the spread over their last 10 games. The Gators will try to pull off an upset this Saturday when they meet the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines in the Peach Bowl.

Florida is a six-point underdog in Atlanta on the Peach Bowl odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. This line opened with the Gators going off as 7.5-point underdogs, and the line might continue to move in this direction as bets roll in on Florida.

The Gators have a great shot at winning this game outright, making Florida a solid bet as any size underdog. Michigan was one of the best teams in the nation this season with a 10-2 SU and 6-6 ATS record, but it enters this game coming off a humiliating and heartbreaking 62-39 loss to Ohio State in its final game of the regular season.

Adding insult to injury, two Wolverines leaders, in running back Karan Higdon and defensive end Rashan Gary, have left the team to prepare for the NFL draft.

Instead of playing in the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines are playing on the same day in a less significant game abandoned by two of their best players. Look for Florida to be much more hyped up in this one and to score an upset win.

Later Saturday afternoon, the No. 2 Clemson Tigers are 12.5-point favorites on the Cotton Bowl odds against the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Clemson is 9-0 SU and 8-1 ATS in its last nine games played in the month of December, and that trend could continue here. Notre Dame deserves respect for its 12-0 SU and 6-5-1 ATS campaign, but the Tigers have been playing at another level this season, winning their games by an average margin of over 30 points per game.

In the second playoff game, take the points on the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners as 14-point underdogs on the Orange Bowl odds against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama’s superior defense will give the Crimson Tide the upper hand in this matchup, but Kyler Murray’s offense is far too explosive to get completely blown away.

Saturday’s card also features South Carolina (-5.5) vs. Virginia in the Belk Bowl and Arkansas State (-1.5) vs. Nevada in the Arizona Bowl. Arkansas State is 4-0 SU and ATS over its last four games, according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

