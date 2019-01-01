The 85th Sugar Bowl will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Jan. 1 and pits SEC runner-up Georgia (11–2) against the Big 12 runner up Texas (9–4). Kickoff is slated for 8:45 p.m ET.

The Bulldogs will appear in their 10th Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day. Georgia last appeared in the bowl game in 2008 and defeated Hawaii 41-10.

Georgia played in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1, with the winner assured a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs controlled the action for much of the afternoon, but ceded 14 fourth-quarter points in a 35-28 defeat.

The Longhorns rebounded from a streak of mediocrity in 2018, winning nine games for the first time since 2012. Texas reached No. 6 in the AP poll in October, defeating Oklahoma 48-45 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Longhorns lost to the Sooners 39-27 in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 1.

Here's how to watch the Allstate Sugar Bowl game:

Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.