How to Watch the Sugar Bowl: Texas vs. Georgia Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Texas vs. Georgia in Allstate Sugar Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 1

By Michael Shapiro
January 01, 2019

The 85th Sugar Bowl will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Jan. 1 and pits SEC runner-up Georgia (11–2) against the Big 12 runner up Texas (9–4). Kickoff is slated for 8:45 p.m ET.

The Bulldogs will appear in their 10th Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day. Georgia last appeared in the bowl game in 2008 and defeated Hawaii 41-10.

Georgia played in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1, with the winner assured a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs controlled the action for much of the afternoon, but ceded 14 fourth-quarter points in a 35-28 defeat. 

The Longhorns rebounded from a streak of mediocrity in 2018, winning nine games for the first time since 2012. Texas reached No. 6 in the AP poll in October, defeating Oklahoma 48-45 in the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Longhorns lost to the Sooners 39-27 in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 1. 

Here's how to watch the Allstate Sugar Bowl game:

Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)