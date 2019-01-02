Report: Former NFL All-Pro DeMarco Murray to Join Arizona Staff as RB Coach

Murray spent last season as an analyst with FOX Sports.

By Kaelen Jones
January 02, 2019

Former NFL All-Pro running back DeMarco Murray will be named running backs coach at the University of Arizona in "the coming days," according to the Arizona Daily Star.

Murray will join the staff of Wildcats coach Kevin Sumlin, who served as a recruiter and coach at Oklahoma when Murray began his collegiate career in 2006. Sumlin had served as an assistant on the Sooners staff between 2003-07.

Murray will replace Clarence McKinney, who left his post in Tucson to become the head coach at Texas Southern last month.

Murray makes his way back to the sidelines after joining FOX Sports as a college football analyst in August. In July, Murray officially retired from the NFL after seven seasons.

Murray, a three-time Pro Bowler, played for the Cowboys for four seasons, following by a one-year stint with the Eagles and a two-year stretch with the Titans.

In Murray, Arizona adds an assistant with ties to one of the nation's top high-school football programs in Las Vegas Bishop Gorman. Murray played three years of varsity football there between 2003-05.

