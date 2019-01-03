Clemson's Dexter Lawrence Will Not Play in National Title Game vs. Alabama

Clemson will be without star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence in the naitonal championship game against Alabama

By Charlotte Carroll
January 03, 2019

Clemson will be without star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence in the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Alabama on Monday, the team announced

Tight end Braden Galloway and offensive tackle Zach Giella will not play but also travel with the team to Levi's Stadium in California.

"Clemson has been informed by the NCAA that the three student-athletes will be permitted to travel to Santa Clara, Calif., with the team later this week," athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement. "As requested by these student-athletes, Clemson filed notices of appeal with the NCAA. We will continue to work with the three impacted student-athletes and their legal representatives over the coming weeks to prepare the appeals. Neither Clemson, Galloway, Giella nor Lawrence anticipate having further comment on this matter until after the appeals have concluded."

The three did not play in the semifinal win against Notre Dame after B-sample drug tests came back positive for ostarine. Last week, coach Dabo Swinney told reporters the players had a "sliver of ostarine" in their initial tests and they all thought it was a joke because none of them intentionally consumed the substance.

The players could be suspended up to a full year, pending an appeal. 

Clemson is 14-0 this season and will face the 14-0 Crimson Tide on Monday. The Tigers are looking to win their second title in three years.

