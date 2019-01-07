Nick Saban and Alabama are back in the national championship game. On Monday, the Crimson Tide coach has the chance to add to his impressive resume with another victory in the College Football Playoff against Clemson. Saban could surpass legendary Alabama coach Bear Bryant for the most titles in the Poll Era.

Alabama has won three of the last four national championship games and only lost to Clemson in the 2017 College Football Playoff.

Last year, Saban won his sixth career national championship with a 26–23 overtime victory over Georgia.

With the victory, Saban tied legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant for the most titles by a head coach in the Poll Era, which dates back to 1936. Bryant won six national championships (1961, 1964, 1965, 1973, 1978, 1979). Saban has won one with LSU in 2003 and five with Alabama (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017).

Bryant won 13 conference championships. Saban has won eight SEC titles. Bryant's career record was 323–85–17. Saban has gone 232–62–1 in college games.

Saban has more national championships than all other active college football coaches. Ohio State's Urban Meyer has won three championships, but retired at the end of the 2018 season. Jimbo Fisher won a national championship with Florida State in 2013 and is now coaching at Texas A&M. Clemson's Dabo Swinney has one national championship from 2016, but Swinney could add another with a victory Monday.