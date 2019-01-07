WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa Launches 62-Yard Touchdown After Pick-Six vs. Clemson

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made up for his early interception by launching a 62-yard touchdown pass to wideout Jerry Jeudy.

By Michael Shapiro
January 07, 2019

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made up for his opening-drive interception in Monday night's national title game by launching a 62-yard touchdown pass to wideout Jerry Jeudy on the Crimson Tide's subsequent possession.

The touchdown strike tied Alabama with Clemson 7–7 early in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. 

Tagovailoa's touchdown marked his 42nd touchdown pass of the season. The sophomore finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2018, losing the nation's top award to Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)