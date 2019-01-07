Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made up for his opening-drive interception in Monday night's national title game by launching a 62-yard touchdown pass to wideout Jerry Jeudy on the Crimson Tide's subsequent possession.

The touchdown strike tied Alabama with Clemson 7–7 early in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Another look at the 62-yard touchdowh by Alabamapic.twitter.com/4DOYfIgMca — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 8, 2019

Tagovailoa's touchdown marked his 42nd touchdown pass of the season. The sophomore finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2018, losing the nation's top award to Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray.