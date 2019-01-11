The Clemson Tigers will visit President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday in honor of their national championship win.

"I look forward to hosting, right out of the great State of South Carolina, the 2019 NCAA Football Champion Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday, January 14th," President Trump tweeted Friday. "What a game, what a coach, what a team!"

I look forward to hosting, right out of the great State of South Carolina, the 2019 NCAA Football Champion Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday, January 14th. What a game, what a coach, what a team! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2019

The Tigers took down the top-ranked Crimson Tide on Monday, Jan. 7, in a dominant 44–16 win at Levi's Stadium for their second national title in three years. The honorary meeting was scheduled faster than normal–the Red Sox accepted an invitation to visit the White House last fall after winning the 2018 World Series but a date for their visit has not yet been set.

The Astros visited the White House in March following their 2017 World Series win, and the Washington Capitals received an invitation after the Stanley Cup but have yet to visit despite their close proximity.