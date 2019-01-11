Clemson to Visit White House After National Championship Win

The President announced that the national champions will visit the White House just one week after defeating Alabama for the title.

By Emily Caron
January 11, 2019

The Clemson Tigers will visit President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday in honor of their national championship win.

"I look forward to hosting, right out of the great State of South Carolina, the 2019 NCAA Football Champion Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday, January 14th," President Trump tweeted Friday. "What a game, what a coach, what a team!"

The Tigers took down the top-ranked Crimson Tide on Monday, Jan. 7, in a dominant 44–16 win at Levi's Stadium for their second national title in three years. The honorary meeting was scheduled faster than normal–the Red Sox accepted an invitation to visit the White House last fall after winning the 2018 World Series but a date for their visit has not yet been set. 

The Astros visited the White House in March following their 2017 World Series win, and the Washington Capitals received an invitation after the Stanley Cup but have yet to visit despite their close proximity.

The Philadelphia Eagles were invited following their February Super Bowl victory, but President Donald Trump cancelled the visit just days before it's scheduled date.

In his reasoning for canceling the Eagles visit, Trump said that the team disagrees "with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem."

