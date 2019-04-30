Vegas Sportsbook Has Clemson Favored to Win the National Championship

Who else besides Clemson and Alabama does Vegas envision having a legitimate shot to win this upcoming season's national championship?

By Jenna West
April 30, 2019

College football season won't start for a few more months, but Vegas already has us itching for who to bet on to win this year's title.

Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook updated its odds for the 2020 national championship winner this week and it has Clemson to repeat as winners at 2/1. Alabama, who the Tigers beat in last winter's title game, has the second-highest odds at 5/2.

Georgia comes in third at 7/1, with Ohio State sitting in fourth (10/1). Michigan and Oklahoma are tied for fifth at 14/1.

SuperBook also released updated odds for who will win the 2020 Heisman Trophy, predicting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to take home the hardware. Clemson sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence has the second-highest odds behind Tagovailoa.

Clearly, it looks like Vegas expects that the Tigers and Crimson Tide will continue to be powerhouses in the 2019-20 season.

