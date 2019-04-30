College football season won't start for a few more months, but Vegas already has us itching for who to bet on to win this year's title.

Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook updated its odds for the 2020 national championship winner this week and it has Clemson to repeat as winners at 2/1. Alabama, who the Tigers beat in last winter's title game, has the second-highest odds at 5/2.

Georgia comes in third at 7/1, with Ohio State sitting in fourth (10/1). Michigan and Oklahoma are tied for fifth at 14/1.

Updated @CFBPlayoff title odds via @SuperBookUSA:



Clemson 2-1

Bama 5-2

Georgia 7-1

OhioSt 10-1

Mich, OU 14-1

LSU, Texas 25-1

ND, Wash 30-1

UF, Oregon, Neb, A&M 40-1

Auburn 60-1

Wisconsin 80-1

FSU, Iowa, Miami, MissSt, PennSt, USC, Utah, WashSt 100-1

MichSt, OkSt, TCU, VT 200-1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 29, 2019

SuperBook also released updated odds for who will win the 2020 Heisman Trophy, predicting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to take home the hardware. Clemson sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence has the second-highest odds behind Tagovailoa.

New Heisman odds via @SuperBookUSA:



Tua 5/2

Lawrence 7/2

Fields, Hurts, Martinez 8/1

Taylor 16/1

Ehlinger, Fromm 20/1

Herbert 25/1

Dillon, Etienne, Jeudy, Patterson 40/1

Daniels, R. Moore, Mond 50/1

Bowman, Book, Costello, Dobbins, Ross, Swift 60/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 30, 2019

Clearly, it looks like Vegas expects that the Tigers and Crimson Tide will continue to be powerhouses in the 2019-20 season.