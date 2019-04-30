Who else besides Clemson and Alabama does Vegas envision having a legitimate shot to win this upcoming season's national championship?
College football season won't start for a few more months, but Vegas already has us itching for who to bet on to win this year's title.
Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook updated its odds for the 2020 national championship winner this week and it has Clemson to repeat as winners at 2/1. Alabama, who the Tigers beat in last winter's title game, has the second-highest odds at 5/2.
Georgia comes in third at 7/1, with Ohio State sitting in fourth (10/1). Michigan and Oklahoma are tied for fifth at 14/1.
Updated @CFBPlayoff title odds via @SuperBookUSA:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 29, 2019
Clemson 2-1
Bama 5-2
Georgia 7-1
OhioSt 10-1
Mich, OU 14-1
LSU, Texas 25-1
ND, Wash 30-1
UF, Oregon, Neb, A&M 40-1
Auburn 60-1
Wisconsin 80-1
FSU, Iowa, Miami, MissSt, PennSt, USC, Utah, WashSt 100-1
MichSt, OkSt, TCU, VT 200-1
SuperBook also released updated odds for who will win the 2020 Heisman Trophy, predicting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to take home the hardware. Clemson sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence has the second-highest odds behind Tagovailoa.
New Heisman odds via @SuperBookUSA:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 30, 2019
Tua 5/2
Lawrence 7/2
Fields, Hurts, Martinez 8/1
Taylor 16/1
Ehlinger, Fromm 20/1
Herbert 25/1
Dillon, Etienne, Jeudy, Patterson 40/1
Daniels, R. Moore, Mond 50/1
Bowman, Book, Costello, Dobbins, Ross, Swift 60/1
Clearly, it looks like Vegas expects that the Tigers and Crimson Tide will continue to be powerhouses in the 2019-20 season.