Report: Former Florida Quarterback Jalon Jones Accused of Sexual Battery

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jones is reportedly accused of sexually assaulting a Florida student on the morning of April 6.

By Michael Shapiro
May 02, 2019

Florida quarterback Jalon Jones was accused of sexual battery in April, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Matt Baker.

A Florida student reportedly told campus authorities that Jones sexually assaulted her on April 6, per Baker. She did not press charges. 

Jones entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 30, according to Al.com's Matt Zenitz. He arrived in Gainesville in January as a four-star recruit from Richmond, Va. Jones is the No. 10 dual threat quarterback in the class of 2019, per 247sports.

The freshman quarterback completed one pass for five yards in Florida's spring game on April 13. He added 63 yards rushing and one touchdown on three carries.

Florida finished 10–3 last season, which was also head coach Dan Mullen's first year with the program. Redshirt sophomore Feleipe Franks logged 13 starts at quarterback and threw for 2,457 yards while tallying 31 total touchdowns.

