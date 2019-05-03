Five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman committed to Clemson on Friday. Bowman announced his decision to join the Tigers top-ranked recruiting class for 2020 in a video shared on social media.

"Ain't this what they've been waiting for?" Bowman wrote. "You ready?"

Bowman unveiled his choice at the end of the video using EA Sports' NCAA '14, having his player wear a Clemson uniform with his last name on the back.

Bowman is the No. 17 overall prospect in the class and the second-best running back. The 5'11" Lakeland, Fla., native choose Clemson over offers from Florida–where many predicted he would land–Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon and several other schools. Bowman, the No. 1 recruit from Florida, joins cornerback Fred Davis, the No. 2 player from the state, who has already committed to the Tigers.

Clemson moved to the top of the 247Sports Composite’s 2020 recruiting class rankings with the commitment of the No. 1 overall recruit Bryan Bresee in April, jumping past LSU and Alabama in the rankings. With Bowman's commitment, the Tigers will now welcome three five-star recruits and 10 four-stars in their 2020 class.

If Clemson holds the position, it will be the first time in program history they had earned a No. 1 class ranking. Bowman joins 12 other commits in Swinney's 2020 haul so far, including Bresee, the class's second-best defensive tackle Demonte Capehart, No. 33 overall prospect cornerback Fred Davis II and top-ranked safety RJ Mickens.

The Tigers won the 2018 national championship last season, becoming the first team ever to finish a season with a 15–0 record. Bowman will not be able to send in a national letter of intent until college football’s three-day early signing period begins on Dec. 18.