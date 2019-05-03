Duke Extends Coach David Cutcliffe Through 2022 Season

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Cutcliffe has won two ACC coach of the year awards in 11 seasons at Duke.

By Associated Press
May 03, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke has extended football coach David Cutcliffe’s contract through the 2022 season.

Athletic director Kevin White announced the two-year extension Friday. Terms were not disclosed, as is customary at the private school.

Cutcliffe has won two Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year awards and has led the Blue Devils to six bowl games in seven years, winning the last three. He is 67-72 in 11 seasons at Duke.

