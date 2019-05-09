Zach Smith was arrested on Thursday by the Delaware County Sherriff's Office for violating a Civil Protection Order. The former Ohio State wide receivers coach became confrontational with staff at Scioto Ridge Elementary when they did not allow him to pick up his children. He was arrested and taken to the Delaware County Jail, the Toledo Blade's Kyle Rowland first reported.

Smith was charged with violating the CPO, which is a misdemeanor. He will be arraigned at 10 a.m. Friday.

Smith and his ex-wife Courtney reportedly agreed to a three-year domestic violence protection order in October of 2018. The former Buckeyes' assistant also pled guilty to disorderly conduct in an agreement to reduce his criminal trespassing charge from last May.

Ohio State fired Smith on July 23 after an order of protection was filed against him and other reports surfaced about past incidents involving his family. When asked about a 2015 domestic violence allegation against Smith at Big Ten media days on July 24, former head coach Urban Meyer dismissed it saying, "I don't know who creates a story like this." Stadium's Brett McMurphy reported that Meyer had knowledge of the allegations.

Meyer was then suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season as the University investigated his handling of domestic abuse allegations against Smith, who was also a member of Meyer's staff at Florida. During his time with the Gators, Smith was arrested for aggravated battery of his wife, who at the time was two months pregnant. Charges were not filed in that case.

Meyer stepped down from his position at the conclusion of the season. Head coach-in-waiting Ryan Day, 39, took over the program following Meyer's retirement.