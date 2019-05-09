Georgia Lands Five-Star LB Mekhail Sherman to Boost 2020 Recruiting Class

Mekhail Sherman is one of the nation's top football recruits and is the eighth commit for Georgia's 2020 class.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 09, 2019

Georgia got a big addition to its 2020 recruiting class Thursday as five-star linebacker Mekhail Sherman committed to the Bulldogs, according to Rusty Mansell of 247Sports.

According to 247Sports, Sherman is a borderline top-10 recruit and one of the two best outside linebackers in his class.

"Not because they are the best school, not because they have the most draft picks, I chose Georgia because I felt like it was the right fit for me," Sherman said according to Mansell. "I feel like if I am going to be as successful as I want to be and I feel like that school is Georgia. I think this team can win national championships, I think this team can mold me into the player I am today and the player I can be in the future."

Sherman joins offensive tackle Broderick Jones as the second five-star prospect to commit to Georgia. In total, the Bulldogs have eight recruits committed for their 2020 class, according to 247Sports.

Coming out of St. John's College High School in Washington D.C., Sherman is listed at 6'3", 234 pounds.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message