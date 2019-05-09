Georgia got a big addition to its 2020 recruiting class Thursday as five-star linebacker Mekhail Sherman committed to the Bulldogs, according to Rusty Mansell of 247Sports.

According to 247Sports, Sherman is a borderline top-10 recruit and one of the two best outside linebackers in his class.

"Not because they are the best school, not because they have the most draft picks, I chose Georgia because I felt like it was the right fit for me," Sherman said according to Mansell. "I feel like if I am going to be as successful as I want to be and I feel like that school is Georgia. I think this team can win national championships, I think this team can mold me into the player I am today and the player I can be in the future."

Sherman joins offensive tackle Broderick Jones as the second five-star prospect to commit to Georgia. In total, the Bulldogs have eight recruits committed for their 2020 class, according to 247Sports.

Coming out of St. John's College High School in Washington D.C., Sherman is listed at 6'3", 234 pounds.