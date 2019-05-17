Five-Star Defensive End Myles Murphy Commits to Clemson

Murphy's commitment launched Clemson over LSU for the nation's No. 1 recruiting class.

By Michael Shapiro
May 17, 2019

The defending national champions added another dose of impact talent on Friday as five-star defensive end Myles Murphy commited to Clemson. Murphy is the No. 8 prospect in the class of 2020 and the No. 2 defensive end, according to 247Sports.

Clemson holds the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation ahead of LSU and Alabama. Murphy is the second-ranked player in the class to verbally commit to play for head coach Dabo Swinney, trailing defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, the nation's No. 2 recruit

Swinney has been hot on the recruiting trail of late, landing the ACC's top recruiting class in 2019 and 2018. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence commited to the Tigers as the No. 1 recruit in the nation in December 2016.

Clemson has won two of the last three College Football Playoffs. The Tigers defeated Alabama 44-16 on Jan. 8 behind 347 passing yards and three touchdowns from Lawrence.

