The defending national champions added another dose of impact talent on Friday as five-star defensive end Myles Murphy commited to Clemson. Murphy is the No. 8 prospect in the class of 2020 and the No. 2 defensive end, according to 247Sports.

Clemson holds the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation ahead of LSU and Alabama. Murphy is the second-ranked player in the class to verbally commit to play for head coach Dabo Swinney, trailing defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, the nation's No. 2 recruit.

Swinney has been hot on the recruiting trail of late, landing the ACC's top recruiting class in 2019 and 2018. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence commited to the Tigers as the No. 1 recruit in the nation in December 2016.

Clemson has won two of the last three College Football Playoffs. The Tigers defeated Alabama 44-16 on Jan. 8 behind 347 passing yards and three touchdowns from Lawrence.