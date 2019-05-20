Report: Ex-FSU QB Deondre Francois Plans to Walk on at FAU

Florida State dismissed Francois in February, shortly after his girlfriend alleged he abused her.

By Kaelen Jones
May 20, 2019

Former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois will reportedly walk on at Florida Atlantic, according to 247 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.

Francois, a two-year starter at FSU, was dismissed from the program in February shortly after his girlfriend shared an Instagram video alleging he abused her. That was precluded by reports of Francois being investigated in late January surrounding a separate domestic battery incident. He was not charged with any crime.

Last season, Francois started 11 games for the Seminoles. He threw for 2,731 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Florida State failed to make a bowl game for the first time since 1981.

Francois joins the Owls, who finished 5–7 in coach Lane Kiffin's second season with the program.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message