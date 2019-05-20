Former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois will reportedly walk on at Florida Atlantic, according to 247 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.

Francois, a two-year starter at FSU, was dismissed from the program in February shortly after his girlfriend shared an Instagram video alleging he abused her. That was precluded by reports of Francois being investigated in late January surrounding a separate domestic battery incident. He was not charged with any crime.

Last season, Francois started 11 games for the Seminoles. He threw for 2,731 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Florida State failed to make a bowl game for the first time since 1981.

Francois joins the Owls, who finished 5–7 in coach Lane Kiffin's second season with the program.