No. 12 Penn State returns to action in a Friday night lights contest and Big Ten opener against Maryland. Kickoff from Byrd Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The Nittany Lions are 3-0 to start the season. Penn State earned wins against Idaho, Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

Maryland is 2-1 to open the year, earning wins against Howard and Syracuse to start but losing to Temple in its last contest.

How to Watch Penn State and Maryland

Date: Friday, Sept. 27

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

