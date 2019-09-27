Five-star linebacker Sav'ell Smalls verbally commited to Washington on Friday.

Smalls is the nation's No. 1 outside linebacker and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Washington, according to 247Sports. He was recruited by Alabama, Florida State and Ohio State as well as additional Power 5 schools.

Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic five-star OLB Sav’ell Smalls has just announced his commitment to Washington at a ceremony at his school pic.twitter.com/POOs36t0YJ — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) September 27, 2019

The 6'3", 230-pound linebacker previously said Washington was not in consideration for his commitment.

"I just wasn’t feeling right about going there and having them recruit me when I’m not going to end up going there," Smalls told 247Sports in May.

The Huskies now boast the nation's No. 12 recruiting class for 2020 after Smalls' commitment, per 247Sports. Smalls is Washington's lone five-star recruit in the 2020 class.