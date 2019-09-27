Five-Star Linebacker Sav'ell Smalls Commits to Washington

Smalls is the nation's No. 1 outside linebacker in the class of 2020, per the 247Sports Composite.

By Michael Shapiro
September 27, 2019

Five-star linebacker Sav'ell Smalls verbally commited to Washington on Friday. 

Smalls is the nation's No. 1 outside linebacker and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Washington, according to 247Sports. He was recruited by Alabama, Florida State and Ohio State as well as additional Power 5 schools.

 

The 6'3", 230-pound linebacker previously said Washington was not in consideration for his commitment.

"I just wasn’t feeling right about going there and having them recruit me when I’m not going to end up going there," Smalls told 247Sports in May. 

The Huskies now boast the nation's No. 12 recruiting class for 2020 after Smalls' commitment, per 247Sports. Smalls is Washington's lone five-star recruit in the 2020 class. 

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message