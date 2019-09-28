Mississippi State's mascot "Bully" is the toughest dog in football.

Bully had a scare on Saturday night when he took a hit on the sidelines during the first quarter of Mississippi State's game against Auburn.

The mascot was on a leash and standing with a handler near the end zone when Auburn's JaTarvious Whitlow scored a touchdown less than three minutes into the the game. Whitlow was tackled as he ran into the end zone, causing him to tumble into Bully on the sidelines. Bully was pushed back but managed to stay on his feet. Whitlow jumped up and ran back on the field, and Bully's trainer quickly tended to him.

ESPN's Holly Rowe reported on the broadcast that "Bully has left the building" with his trainers shortly after the incident. However, he showed his grit when he returned in the second quarter after tweeting he was "fine." Rowe reported Bully was cleared to re-enter the game after having a "FaceTime vet visit."

Hey Bulldog Nation. Just want everyone to know I am fine!! I’m headed back out on the field now. Thanks for all the tweets and concerns. We love our fans!!! @SECNetwork @espn — MSU Bully Mom (@BullyXXI) September 28, 2019

Oh sorry Bully. … hope he’s ok. pic.twitter.com/jbwS8lHLKJ — George Schroeder (@GeorgeSchroeder) September 28, 2019

We're not sure what a FaceTime vet visit involves or how a bulldog tweets with his paws, but we're glad to hear Bully's okay.