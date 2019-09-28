Mississippi State's Bully Takes a Hit on the Sidelines but Stays in Game

Bully, the Bulldogs' mascot, took a hit on the sidelines early in the first quarter of the Mississippi State-Auburn game.

By Jenna West
September 28, 2019

Mississippi State's mascot "Bully" is the toughest dog in football.

Bully had a scare on Saturday night when he took a hit on the sidelines during the first quarter of Mississippi State's game against Auburn.

The mascot was on a leash and standing with a handler near the end zone when Auburn's JaTarvious Whitlow scored a touchdown less than three minutes into the the game. Whitlow was tackled as he ran into the end zone, causing him to tumble into Bully on the sidelines. Bully was pushed back but managed to stay on his feet. Whitlow jumped up and ran back on the field, and Bully's trainer quickly tended to him.

ESPN's Holly Rowe reported on the broadcast that "Bully has left the building" with his trainers shortly after the incident. However, he showed his grit when he returned in the second quarter after tweeting he was "fine." Rowe reported Bully was cleared to re-enter the game after having a "FaceTime vet visit."

We're not sure what a FaceTime vet visit involves or how a bulldog tweets with his paws, but we're glad to hear Bully's okay.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message