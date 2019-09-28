No. 1 Clemson looks to earn a fifth-straight win on Saturday when the team travels to Kenan Memorial Stadium to take on North Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The Tigers (4-0) are coming off of a big 52–10 win over Charlotte last week. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished the game 7-of-9 for 94 yards and two touchdowns, while Travis Etienne lead the charge on the ground with 61 yards and a score. Running backs Lyn-J Bixon and Michael Dukes also had one touchdown each.

The Tar Heels (2-2) suffered their second-straight loss on Saturday, falling 34–31 to Appalachian State. Quarterback Sam Howell threw for 323 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions on 27-of-41 passing and added another score on the ground. Javonte Williams rushed for 94 yards on 16 carries.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Live stream: You can watch the game live on WatchESPN.