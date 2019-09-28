Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith broke the school's record for single-game receiving touchdowns with five against Ole Miss on Saturday—and he only needed one half to do it.

Smith got to work quickly when he connected with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a 74-yard touchdown pass on the Crimson Tide's first possession of the game. Alabama took a 7–0 lead and Smith was just getting warmed up. The junior wide receiver added three additional scores during the second quarter, including a 33-yard pass from Tagovailoa to give Alabama a 38–10 lead at halftime. His four receiving touchdowns in the first half broke the previous Alabama record of three for an entire game.

In the third quarter, Smith continued to make playing football look easy when he caught a 27-yard pass just shy of the goal line and reached over the pylon to fall into the endzone and score his fifth touchdown of the game. He celebrated with his teammates with a clump of grass sticking out of his helmet.

Well, see you later Devonta Smith. pic.twitter.com/3kT0EE5Vkr — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 28, 2019

Devonta Smith's stats: 7 catches, 188 yards, 3 TD



Quite a day for th...oh. That's just in the first half. pic.twitter.com/UZ9OVl4d2X — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 28, 2019

HOLY SMOKES!



DEVONTA SMITH WITH HIS FOURTH (!!!!) TOUCHDOWN OF THE FIRST HALF. pic.twitter.com/LSaWoPDQWV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 28, 2019

DeVonta Smith has just been fun to watch today. pic.twitter.com/8N8ypH5xBb — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 28, 2019

In catching five TDs, Smith also tied the SEC record for most receiving touchdowns in a single game.

Late in the third quarter, Smith has recorded nine catches for an Alabama school-record 258 receiving yards and five touchdowns.