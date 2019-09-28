The Hoosiers head to Spartan Stadium for a Big Ten contest against No. 25 Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Indiana (3-1) is coming off of a 38–3 win over Connecticut on Saturday. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey finished the game 23-of-27 for 247 yards, three touchdowns and an interceptiom. Stevie Scott led the charge on the ground with 97 yards on 21 carries and a score.

Michigan State (3–1) enters Saturday's game coming off of a 31–10 win over Northwestern. Brian Lewerke threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-31 passing, while Elijah Collins added 76 yards and a score on 17 carries.

How to watch the game:

Time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream: Watch live with BTN+ or stream on fuboTV with a 7-day free trial.