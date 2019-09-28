Indiana vs. Michigan State Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Indiana vs. Michigan State face off on Saturday, Sept. 28.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 28, 2019

The Hoosiers head to Spartan Stadium for a Big Ten contest against No. 25 Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Indiana (3-1) is coming off of a 38–3 win over Connecticut on Saturday. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey finished the game 23-of-27 for 247 yards, three touchdowns and an interceptiom. Stevie Scott led the charge on the ground with 97 yards on 21 carries and a score. 

Michigan State (3–1) enters Saturday's game coming off of a 31–10 win over Northwestern. Brian Lewerke threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-31 passing, while Elijah Collins added 76 yards and a score on 17 carries.

How to watch the game:

Time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream: Watch live with BTN+ or stream on fuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

