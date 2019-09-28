Jalen Hurts Goes Full Beast Mode and Works Out After Beating Texas Tech

Jalen Hurts never slows down.

By Jenna West
September 28, 2019

Jalen Hurts is hungry for success. In fact, he's starving for it.

Hurts had a standout day in No. 6 Oklahoma's 55–16 win over Texas Tech on Saturday, throwing for 415 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 70 yards and another score to help the Sooners improve to 4–0. Hurts's 485 yards of total offense ranks eighth in Oklahoma history.

Despite his impressive day, Hurts pulled a move out of Kobe Bryant's playbook and hit the gym after the game. The senior signal-caller posted a workout video to social media and simply captioned it "Starving."

Next week, Hurts and the Sooners play at Kansas in a Big 12 matchup.

