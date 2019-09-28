No. 24 Kansas State takes on Oklahoma State on Saturday. Kickoff from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys are 3–1 heading into Saturday's contest after losing to Texas, 36–30, last weekend in the team's conference opener. The school had previously beat Oregon State, McNeese and Tulsa.

The Wildcats are undefeated to start, last beating Mississippi State on Sept. 14.

Oklahoma State holds a 39–26 all-time record in the series, and the Cowboys have won six of the past 10 meetings.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+