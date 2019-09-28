For 14 precious minutes, the college football world got quite the tease on Saturday. That’s the amount of time that Clemson and Alabama were simultaneously losing to North Carolina and Ole Miss, respectively.

The Crimson Tide eventually won 59–31, and Clemson escaped Chapel Hill with a 21–20 win, only after stuffing the Tar Heels on a two-point conversion in the final two minutes. As you’ll see below, our Top 10 got a shake up, direct results of Clemson’s scare and beatdowns by Ohio State, Penn State and Auburn.

TOP 10… Teams

1. Alabama

Last week: 2

Last game: Beat Ole Miss 59–31

Next game: Oct. 12 at Texas A&M (after bye)

The Tide rolled in record-breaking fashion. WR DeVonta Smith set single-game marks for receiving yards and TDs and Tua Tagovailoa passed for more TDs (six) than any player in Alabama history.

2. LSU

Last week: 3

Last game: Beat Vanderbilt 66–38 (in Week 4)

Next game: Saturday against Utah State

The Tigers got a well-earned off weekend. QB Joe Burrow told local reporters he’d spend his Saturday watching college football games, specifically his former team, Ohio State, playing at Nebraska. He saw a blowout.

3. Clemson

Last week: 1

Last game: Beat North Carolina 21–20

Next game: Oct. 12 vs. Florida State (after bye)

The Tigers survived in one of their worst performances in two-plus seasons. Because of the close call, we dropped them a couple spots in our top 10. Don’t worry—they’ll have plenty of time to make up the ground.

4. Ohio State

Last week: 6

Last game: Beat Nebraska 48–7

Next game: Saturday vs. Michigan State

This was supposed to be the Buckeyes’ toughest test of the season so far. They led 31–0 15 minutes into the game and have now shown us they belong in the top four.

5. Georgia

Last week: 4

Last game: Beat Notre Dame 23–17 (in Week 4)

Next game: Oct. 5 at Tennessee

The Bulldogs had a bye ahead of a trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, to renew a rivalry game that hasn’t recently been very… rival like. Georgia has won seven of the last nine.

6. Oklahoma

Last week: 5

Last game: Beat Texas Tech 55–16

Next game: Saturday at Kansas

The stars are aligning for an epic battle in the Red River Shootout in Dallas between the Sooners and the Longhorns. Can Texas—or anyone—slow down OU and QB Jalen Hurts?

7. Auburn

Last week: 8

Last game: Beat Mississippi State 56–23

Next game: Saturday at Florida

Wooo boy. The big game of Week 6: Tigers and Gators in the Swamp in a game with serious SEC implications on the line. Auburn dispatched Mississippi State easily on Saturday, and the Gators took care of Towson.

8. Texas

Last week: 9

Last game: Beat Oklahoma State 36–30 (in Week 4)

Next game: Saturday at West Virginia

The Longhorns, fresh off a bye, should be ready for a West Virginia team that has surprised some people in coach Neal Brown’s first few games.

9. Wisconsin

Last week: 7

Last game: Beat Northwestern 24–15

Next game: Saturday vs. Kent State

This was an ugly weekend for the Badgers offense, but their ferocious defense stood tall, scoring two touchdowns. If Wisconsin wants to challenge Ohio State, it will need to find more offense outside of Jonathan Taylor.

10. Penn State

Last week: NR

Last game: Beat Maryland 59–0

Next game: Saturday vs. Purdue

The Nittany Lions entered this weekend allowing the third-fewest points in the country. They actually improved on that state, shutting out the Terrapins in a Friday night trouncing in College Park.