No. 8 Wisconsin hosts Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium as Big Ten action heats up on Saturday.

The Badgers made easy work of Michigan last week with a 35–14 victory at home. Jonathan Taylor recorded 203 yards and two touchdowns even while missing the second quarter due to cramps. Quarterback Jack Coen, in only his seventh start, threw for 128 yards and added two touchdowns on the ground.

Northwestern's offense struggled during its 31-10 loss to Michigan State last week. Quarterback Hunter Johnson was held to 88 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception before being pulled in the fourth quarter.

How to Watch:

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.