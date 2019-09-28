Ohio State will look to stay undefeated on Saturday night in a road contest at Nebraska's Memorial Stadium.

The Buckeyes have cruised through four weeks, sporting college football's largest margin of victory after a 76-5 win over Miami (OH) on Sept. 21. Quarterback Justin Fields has thrown for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019. He has not thrown an interception.

Nebraska is 3–1 in 2019, with its lone loss coming at Colorado on Sept. 7. Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez has thrown for seven touchdowns this season, adding three scores on the ground.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:30 ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.