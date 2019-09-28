Ohio State vs. Nebraska Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska in the Big Ten clash on Saturday.

By Michael Shapiro
September 28, 2019

Ohio State will look to stay undefeated on Saturday night in a road contest at Nebraska's Memorial Stadium.

The Buckeyes have cruised through four weeks, sporting college football's largest margin of victory after a 76-5 win over Miami (OH) on Sept. 21. Quarterback Justin Fields has thrown for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019. He has not thrown an interception.

Nebraska is 3–1 in 2019, with its lone loss coming at Colorado on Sept. 7. Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez has thrown for seven touchdowns this season, adding three scores on the ground.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:30 ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on WatchESPN.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message