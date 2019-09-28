The Saturday afternoon contest between Ole Miss and Alabama marks the second SEC matchup for both schools. The Rebels are 2–2 on the season and the No. 2 Crimson Tide are 4–0.

How to watch the game

Date: Saturday, Sept. 29

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Rebels faced No. 15 Cal at home last weekend. In a close game, the team came out on the losing end in a 28–20 defeat. The team has run the ball 56% of the time this season, with most of the carries going to senior Scottie Philips. He's run for 362 yards with four touchdowns this season. Quarterback Matt Coral went 22-for-41 for 266 yards and no touchdowns against Cal, while also carrying the ball 16 time for 56 yards. The biggest problem thus far for the Rebels has been its pass defense, with the secondary being a major issue. It has allowed an average of 288.5 passing yards per game, ranking the team No. 114 out of 130 in the FBS.

That's not a good stat for Ole Miss, especially when you are going against Alabama and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He had a historic day in Alabama's 49-7 win over Southern Mississippi. Tagovailoa went 17-for-21 for 293 yards and five touchdowns for the second straight week. Henry Ruggs III also had a great day. The speedy receiver tallied 148 yards and two touchdowns on four catches.