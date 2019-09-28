Ole Miss vs. Alabama Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch Ole Miss and Alabama go head-to-head on Saturday, Sept. 28.

By SI Wire
September 28, 2019

The Saturday afternoon contest between Ole Miss and Alabama marks the second SEC matchup for both schools. The Rebels are 2–2 on the season and the No. 2 Crimson Tide are 4–0.

How to watch the game

Date: Saturday, Sept. 29

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Rebels faced No. 15 Cal at home last weekend. In a close game, the team came out on the losing end in a 28–20 defeat. The team has run the ball 56% of the time this season, with most of the carries going to senior Scottie Philips. He's run for 362 yards with four touchdowns this season. Quarterback Matt Coral went 22-for-41 for 266 yards and no touchdowns against Cal, while also carrying the ball 16 time for 56 yards. The biggest problem thus far for the Rebels has been its pass defense, with the secondary being a major issue. It has allowed an average of 288.5 passing yards per game, ranking the team No. 114 out of 130 in the FBS.

That's not a good stat for Ole Miss, especially when you are going against Alabama and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He had a historic day in Alabama's 49-7 win over Southern Mississippi. Tagovailoa went 17-for-21 for 293 yards and five touchdowns for the second straight week. Henry Ruggs III also had a great day. The speedy receiver tallied 148 yards and two touchdowns on four catches.

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message