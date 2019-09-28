Rutgers vs. Michigan Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Rutgers face Michigan on Saturday.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 28, 2019

No. 20 Michigan is looking to rebound after an opening Big Ten loss in Saturday's game against Rutgers. Kickoff from Michigan Stadium is set for 12 p.m. ET.

The Wolverines are 2-1 to start the year after losing at Wisconsin, 35-14, on Saturday. 

Rutgers is 1-2 to open the year, after opening with a TK win over UMass. The team then went on to lose against Iowa and Boston College. 

Michigan has a 4-1 record against Rutgers, with the Wolverines winning the last four matchups.

How to Watch Rutgers and Michigan

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: BTN

Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV. Try for free.

