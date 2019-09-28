No. 20 Michigan is looking to rebound after an opening Big Ten loss in Saturday's game against Rutgers. Kickoff from Michigan Stadium is set for 12 p.m. ET.

The Wolverines are 2-1 to start the year after losing at Wisconsin, 35-14, on Saturday.

Rutgers is 1-2 to open the year, after opening with a TK win over UMass. The team then went on to lose against Iowa and Boston College.

Michigan has a 4-1 record against Rutgers, with the Wolverines winning the last four matchups.

How to Watch Rutgers and Michigan

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: BTN

Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV. Try for free.