Find out how to watch Rutgers face Michigan on Saturday.
No. 20 Michigan is looking to rebound after an opening Big Ten loss in Saturday's game against Rutgers. Kickoff from Michigan Stadium is set for 12 p.m. ET.
The Wolverines are 2-1 to start the year after losing at Wisconsin, 35-14, on Saturday.
Rutgers is 1-2 to open the year, after opening with a TK win over UMass. The team then went on to lose against Iowa and Boston College.
Michigan has a 4-1 record against Rutgers, with the Wolverines winning the last four matchups.
How to Watch Rutgers and Michigan
Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV Channel: BTN
Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV. Try for free.