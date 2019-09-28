No. 6 Oklahoma and Texas Tech come into Saturday’s contest well rested after bye weeks in what should be an exciting, high scoring affair in Norman, Okla. Last season, Oklahoma squeaked by Texas Tech, 51-46, on the road. Since Texas Tech pulled off a 41-38 stunner over OU in Norman in 2011, the Sooners have won seven in a row.

Both teams had very different outcomes against Pac-12 opponents in their previous games. Oklahoma (3-0) dominated UCLA in a 48-14 win on Sept. 14, while Texas Tech (2-1) lost, 28-14, vs. Arizona.

For Oklahoma, it all comes down to Jalen Hurts and his success as a dual-threat quarterback. Hurts has rushed for 150 yards or more in two of his first three games. Oklahoma is second in the nation in rushing, second in third down conversions, second in scoring offense, and the team leads the nation in yards per game.

Against UCLA, Hurts went 15-for-20 for 289 yards and three touchdowns, along with 150 yards rushing and one touchdown on 14 carries. Hurts hooked up with wide receiver Charleston Rambo often. He caught five balls for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

So far this season, the Red Raiders are coming up with third down stops and winning the turnover battle, something they’ll need to do against a potent offensive attack. The defense has three interceptions over the last two games. This time last season, Tech had allowed 96 points through three games. This year, they’ve allowed just 41. The Red Raiders defense is all the more important now that star quarterback Alan Bowman is out with a shoulder injury. Look for both backup quarterbacks Jett Duffey and Jackson Tyler under center.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV. Try for free.