No. 21 USC faces No. 17 Washington on Saturday, with kickoff at Husky Stadium set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Trojans are 3–1 to start the year, coming off a 30–23 win over Utah last weekend. Washington is also 3–1 after beating BYU 45–19.

Saturday marks the first time the two school have met since 2016, when USC defeated the Huskies 26–13.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

