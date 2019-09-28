The No. 10 Fighting Irish (2-1) will look to get back to their winning ways on Saturday against the Virginia Cavaliers (4-0). Flying under the radar to many, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 18 in the country. Will Notre Dame have a letdown after a gut-wrenching loss to No. 3 Georgia? Will Virginia be able to put it all together and get a huge win for its program?

How to watch:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Notre Dame did so many things right in last weekend’s game vs. Georgia. However, the team’s potential game-winning drive fell just short in a 27-23 loss. Quarterback Ian Book went 29-for-47 with 275 yards and two touchdowns, but also had two interceptions. His favorite target vs. Georgia was wide receiver Cole Kmet, who had nine catches for 108 yards. However, the Notre Dame run game was nearly non-existent, totaling just 46 yards. While the Fighting Irish have issues running the ball, a big concern for them is their rushing defense, which is allowing 204.3 yards per game and ranks 110th in FBS.

Don’t take Virginia lightly. The team is 4-0 on the season for the first time since 2004 and looks to be in the driver’s seat to win the ACC Coastal Division. After promptly going down 17-0 vs. Old Dominion last weekend, Virginia put up 28 unanswered points to pull away and win 28-17. Quarterback Bryce Perkins went 15-for-24 with 175 yards and one touchdown. He also was nimble on his feat, rushing for 35 yards and one touchdown. The defense had six sacks on the day and this week, head coach Bronco Mendenhall mentioned aiming to keep his opponents to under 3.5 yards a carry.