Washington State vs. Utah Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Washington State vs. Utah on Saturday.

By SI Wire
September 28, 2019

Last weekend's Pac-12 openers didn't go well for Washington State and Utah. Both will look to avenge those loses when the Cougars travel to play the No. 19 Utes.

Washington State was up 35–17 at halftime against UCLA and looked like it would cruise into this week's game with a 4–0 record. But the Bruins scored 50 points in the second half to hand the Cougars their first loss of the season in a 67–63 defeat. Cougars quarterback Anthony Gordon was unbelievable, going 41-for-61 with 570 yards and nine touchdowns. Running back Max Borghi ran for 123 yards on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, Utah was stunned at home, 30–23, by USC. With injuries at the quarterback position, USC started Matt Fink, the team's third-string quarterback. Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley was outplayed by Fink. Huntley went 22-for-30 with 210 yards and one touchdown, but was noticeably limping late in the contest with an apparent foot injury.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV. Try for free.

