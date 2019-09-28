Wisconsin trounced Michigan in its Week 4 win on Sept. 22, so the Badgers chose a uniform color that naturally matches the program's excitement for Saturday's matchup vs. Northwestern: Khaki.

That's not a misprint. Wisconsin rode with the color of choice for every middle manager or Target employee in the nation on Saturday, rolling out some truly horrid brown and red threads. For a team moving forward in the AP Poll, Wisconsin reached way back for its uniforms against Northwestern.

Wisconsin looks like they’re at a corporate seminar for Target with these uniforms pic.twitter.com/Ttgupnl0y3 — Dakota Cox (@DakotaJamesCox) September 28, 2019

Wisconsin is an early contender for ugliest uniform you will ever see pic.twitter.com/pEY6GgU8Gr — Reid Friedrich (@reid_fried) September 28, 2019

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/3ZjoTvTEuL — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) September 28, 2019

Wisconsin's offense played as if it were from a bygone era in the first half on Saturday. The Badgers led just 7–3 at halftime, with neither quarterback crossing 100 yards passing midway through the third quarter.

The Badgers will advance to 4–0 with a win against Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc.