Baylor and head coach Matt Rhule agreed to a contract extension, keeping him with the school through the 2027 season, the school announced.

Contract details were not announced, but the school said Rhule's compensation includes various performance and retention incentives plus an increase in base salary.

Rhule, 44, has a 12-17 record in his time with Baylor, including a 4–0 mark this season after a 23-21 victory over Iowa State on Sunday.

"Since arriving at Baylor in December 2016, Waco has become our home. My family is very happy here," Rhule said. "Baylor, its mission, and its people are a tremendous fit for myself and our staff and all the things we believe in. Most importantly, I have grown to love these players and I am proud of the things they are accomplishing on and off the field."

Rhule had been targeted for NFL jobs in each of the last two years.

Rhule was Temple's coach for four seasons (2013-16) before being hired as Baylor's head coach.

The football program had been riled in scandal before Rhule's arrival, and led to the firing of former head coach Art Briles and the resignations of the school's president and athletic director.

The NCAA still hasn't deal with Baylor as no hearing with the NCAA's Committee on Infractions has been scheduled.