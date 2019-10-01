Caylin Newton, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's brother, has decided to transfer from Howard.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Newton announced that he was officially entering the transfer portal and intending on leaving the university after graduating from school next May.

"After speaking with my family and some of the greats who have played at this prestigious university, they have all contributed to giving me the clarity and guidance to make the decision I think is best for my future," Newton wrote.

Newton thanked his teammates, coaches and the fans for his time with the Bison.

As a true freshman making his debut in 2017 against UNLV, Newton led Howard to a 43-40 win while rushing for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and contributing 140 yards in the air.

Newton earned Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Rookie of the Year honors for his freshman campaign and the MEAC Offensive Player of the Year award in 2018. He posted 2,629 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 17 interceptions on 304 attempts as a sophomore and rushed for 504 yards and four touchdowns.

Newton will have two years of NCAA eligibility remaining after redshirting this season.