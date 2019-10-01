GRINNELL, Iowa — Division III school Grinnell College has canceled the remainder of its season because of injuries that whittled its roster to just 28 players.

The school announced Tuesday that it will forfeit its final seven games, starting with Saturday's contest against St. Norbert College. Grinnell says it has lost 11 of its 39 players for some if not all of the season, adding that it is unwilling to compromise the health and safety of its players.

Grinnell lost its first three games by a combined score of 114-3.

"This decision is in line with the Athletic Department's mission, which states that student-athletes benefit from an integrated, co-curricular experience that upholds the academic mission of the College as the department provides individualized and group instruction in a safe environment, celebrates academic excellence, and emphasizes experiential learning. The current state of the football team precludes the College from providing a safe environment," Grinnell said in a statement.

"The College is unwilling to compromise the health and safety of its players, including the 11 players, who over the course of the first seven weeks of practice and play, will miss some or all of the season."