UNC Apologizes for Mocking Clemson Fans on Video Board During Game

During Saturday's game, gameday operations officials showed Clemson fans on UNC's video board with captions poking fun at them.

By Jenna West
October 01, 2019

UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham apologized to Clemson for a video board segment that poked fun at Tigers fans at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday, according to the Greenville News.

During the contest, the video board showed Clemson supporters accompanied by messages suggesting they were bandwagon fans. One inscription suggested a Tigers fan is "also a Patriots fan," while another joked that a fan "can't name Clemson's last head coach."

Many Tigers fans were upset over the captions and either called out UNC on social media or emailed Cunningham.

Robbi Pickeral Evans, UNC's associate athletic director for strategic communications, told the Greenville News that Cunningham apologized to Clemson president James Clements and athletic director Dan Radakovich on Sunday. Pickeral Evans also said Cunningham responded to the emails he received over the incident.

"We want everyone who comes to Chapel Hill to have a positive experience on our campus–whether they are our supporters or our opponents' fans, first-time visitors or long-time guests," Cunningham said. "The video board spot featuring Clemson fans on Saturday was not in that spirit.

"We regret that it was produced...We addressed the inappropriateness of the spot with the responsible staff members immediately after it was shown, and we will continue to address this week the breakdown in process that led to it."

