Opening Lines for Every Week 6 College Football Game

Is Auburn favored at Florida behind freshman quarterback Bo Nix? 

By Michael Shapiro
October 01, 2019

Week 6 of the college football season is almost here, and there are several big games to look forward to. 

Below is a full list of the Week 6 opening college football spreads, via Circa Sports.

Thursday, Oct. 3
Georgia Southern (13.5) vs. South Alabama
Temple (-13) vs. East Carolina
Friday, Oct. 4
UCF (-3) vs. Cincinnati 
New Mexico vs. San Jose State (-7)
Saturday, Oct 5
USF (-15.5) vs. UConn
Boston College vs. Louisville (-3)
North Carolina (-7.5) vs. Georgia Tech
Texas (-11) vs. West Virginia
Purdue vs. Penn State (-16)
Ball State vs. Northern Illinois (-9)
Tulane (-3) vs. Army
Pittsburgh vs. Duke (-5.5)
Baylor vs. Kansas State (-1.5)
Maryland (-14.5) vs. Rutgers
Oklahoma State (-7) vs. Texas Tech
Kent State vs. Wisconsin (-37)
Eastern Michigan (-5.5) vs. Central Michigan
Virginia Tech vs. Miami (-8.5)
Troy vs. Missouri (-26)
Liberty (-4.5) vs. New Mexico State
Arizona vs. Colorado (-3)
San Diego State (-7.5) vs. Colorado State
Oregon State vs. UCLA (-6.5)
Cal vs. Oregon (-14)
Washington (-13.5) vs. Stanford
Tulsa vs. SMU (-15)
Iowa vs. Michigan (-7)
Illinois vs. Minnesota (-14.5)
Rice vs. UAB (-9.5)
Northwestern vs. Nebraska (-8)
Georgia (-22) vs. Tennessee
Air Force (-3) vs. Navy
Western Michigan vs. Toledo (-4.5)
Oklahoma (-35) vs. Kansas
Ohio (-4) vs. Buffalo
TCU vs. Iowa State (-2.5)
Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss (-6.5)
Marshall (-8.5) vs. Middle Tennessee State
Bowling Green vs. Notre Dame (-44.5)
Arkansas State (-5) vs. Georgia State
Western Kentucky (PK) vs. Old Dominion
Auburn (PK) vs. Florida
UMass vs. Florida International (-25)
Memphis -14.5 vs. Louisiana Monroe
Michigan State vs. Ohio State (17.5)
Utah State vs. LSU (-25)
Boise State (-20.5) vs. UNLV

 

