Opening Lines for Every Week 6 College Football Game

Is Auburn favored at Florida behind freshman quarterback Bo Nix?
Week 6 of the college football season is almost here, and there are several big games to look forward to.
Below is a full list of the Week 6 opening college football spreads, via Circa Sports.
|Thursday, Oct. 3
|Georgia Southern (13.5) vs. South Alabama
|Temple (-13) vs. East Carolina
|Friday, Oct. 4
|UCF (-3) vs. Cincinnati
|New Mexico vs. San Jose State (-7)
|Saturday, Oct 5
|USF (-15.5) vs. UConn
|Boston College vs. Louisville (-3)
|North Carolina (-7.5) vs. Georgia Tech
|Texas (-11) vs. West Virginia
|Purdue vs. Penn State (-16)
|Ball State vs. Northern Illinois (-9)
|Tulane (-3) vs. Army
|Pittsburgh vs. Duke (-5.5)
|Baylor vs. Kansas State (-1.5)
|Maryland (-14.5) vs. Rutgers
|Oklahoma State (-7) vs. Texas Tech
|Kent State vs. Wisconsin (-37)