College Football Staff Picks Against the Spread for Week 6 Games

Quickly

  • Several key conference showdowns highlight Week 6's slate. Our college football staff has picked every important game this weekend against the spread.
By The SI Staff
October 01, 2019

There are some very intriguing games on the slate in Week 6, including three clashes between ranked teams.

Below, our staff's writers and editors make their picks against the spread for Week 6, along with the standings after Week 5. 

Season-long standings
Molly Geary: 33-25-2
Scooby Axson: 32-26-2
Tim Rohan: 31-27-2
Max Meyer: 30-28-2
Michael Shapiro: 29-29-2
Laken Litman: 29-29-2
Ross Dellenger: 28-30-2
Joan Niesen: 23-35-2

No. 18 UCF (-4) at Cincinnati

No. 11 Texas (-11) at West Virginia

Baylor at Kansas State (-2.5)

Virginia Tech at Miami (-13)

Cal at No. 13 Oregon (-17.5)

No. 15 Washington (-14.5) at Stanford

No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan (-5)

No. 3 Georgia (-25) at Tennessee

TCU at Iowa State (-3.5)

No. 7 Auburn (-3) at No. 10 Florida

No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State (-20)

Utah State at No. 5 LSU (-26)

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message