How to Find the ACC Network: Where to Watch Clemson, Full Conference in 2019

Clemson faced Georgia Tech in the first-ever game in ACC Network history on Thursday. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 30, 2019

Clemson and Georgia Tech christened the ACC Network on Thursday in the first football game in the school's history, but plenty of fans throughout the conference were unable to find the game.

The new network has yet to join every cable carrier in the country, which leaves fans with certain cable packages unable to access the game between Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers vs. the Yellow Jackets.

So how can you watch the ACC Network in Week 1 and beyond?

Here is the full list of cable carriers of the network along with a few online options.

Cable Carriers: 

DirecTV

Dish Network

Spectrum 

Verizon Fios

Online Providers:

Verizon FIOS

YouTube TV

Hulu Live

PlayStation Vue

Goggle Fiber

You May Like

More College Football

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message