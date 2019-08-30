Clemson faced Georgia Tech in the first-ever game in ACC Network history on Thursday.
Clemson and Georgia Tech christened the ACC Network on Thursday in the first football game in the school's history, but plenty of fans throughout the conference were unable to find the game.
The new network has yet to join every cable carrier in the country, which leaves fans with certain cable packages unable to access the game between Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers vs. the Yellow Jackets.
So how can you watch the ACC Network in Week 1 and beyond?
Here is the full list of cable carriers of the network along with a few online options.
Cable Carriers:
DirecTV
Dish Network
Spectrum
Verizon Fios
Online Providers:
Verizon FIOS
YouTube TV
Hulu Live
PlayStation Vue
Goggle Fiber