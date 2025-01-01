SI

Arizona State Staffers Made Sneaky Move While Texas Kicker Was Warming Up

Coincidence or was this intentional?

Tim Capurso

An Arizona State staffer walks past Texas kicker Bert Auburn as he warms up during the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl vs. the Sun Devils on January 1, 2025.
An Arizona State staffer walks past Texas kicker Bert Auburn as he warms up during the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl vs. the Sun Devils on January 1, 2025. / Screengrab Twitter @Coach_Sanford2
In what amounted to an instant classic of a Peach Bowl, won by Texas 39-31, Longhorns placekicker Bert Auburn added to the drama when, shortly after missing a 48-yard field goal that would have given his team a late fourth quarter lead, he missed a 38-yard attempt that would have won his team the game at the end of regulation.

Fortunately for Auburn, Texas prevailed over Arizona State in two overtimes. But in the moment, the missed kick loomed large.

And while Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham declined to ice the kicker by utilizing a timeout, two members of the Arizona State staff may have unintentionally done so by walking past Auburn as he was lining up for a warmup kick on the tee on the sidelines.

Coincidence or intentional? It's unlikely that the staffers intentionally interrupted Auburn's warmups, but fans on social media still had fun with the moment.

