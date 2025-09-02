UNC Recruits Lined Up for Photos With Bill Belichick at His Tar Heels Coaching Debut
Bill Belichick was very much in the spotlight Monday night as he made his long-awaited head coaching debut for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Prior to kickoff, as his players warmed up on the field, Belichick was standing along the sideline. Now a head coach in the college ranks, his responsibilities are much different than they were during his lengthy spell in the NFL with the Patriots.
For one, Belichick is now tasked with recruiting players to the program, and it seems one way to do that is to allow the prospects to get onto the field before games. Belichick could be seen posing for photos with a line of football prospects before Monday's game, all of whom were eager to get a moment with one of the most legendary coaches in the sport's history.
In video of the moment, Belichick was filmed standing near the 20-yard line while a number of recruits walked up and shook his hand before posing for a picture.
That's a sight that would be difficult to imagine during his time with the Patriots. But as previously mentioned, there are different requirements for the job at UNC than the one he held for a quarter of a century in Foxborough.
Let's hope his patience and willingness to fraternize with the recruits before a big game pays off in the long run.