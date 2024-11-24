Jay-Z Among Stars in Attendance for Commanders vs. Cowboys in Washington
The Washington Commanders have quite the star on their guest list ahead of Sunday's matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
As captured by NBC Sports' JP Finlay, Jay-Z is in attendance for Sunday's contest. Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin is there as well.
Prior to the team's sale in 2023, Jay-Z was among the many who had an interest in purchasing the Commanders. The list also reportedly included Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, Byron Allen and Bank of America Securities. Josh Harris ended up being the highest bidder, purchasing the team from Dan Snyder for a whopping $6.05 billion.
According to Forbes, Jay-Z has a net worth of $2.5 billion—a number amassed not only from his rap career, but the founding of his entertainment company Roc Nation.
The Commanders, at 7-4 on the 2024 season, and the Cowboys, at 3-7, are set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff from Landover, Md.'s Northwest Stadium.