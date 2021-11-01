Hubert Davis Talks Upcoming Season, Roy Williams and More

Hubert Davis doesn’t want to belabor the point, but to say he’s excited about the upcoming college basketball season would be a severe understatement, to say the least.

“I had always grown up a North Carolina fan, my uncle, Walter Davis, was an All-American here in the mid ’70s and I remember being 4 or 5 years old coming to his games,” Davis says. “I grew up having dreams of playing on [the] Smith Center floor and to think that I had an opportunity to play here and, after I played in the NBA, have an opportunity to coach here and for the last six and half months I’m the head coach here. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Davis took over the reins in Chapel Hill in April when Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams retired after 18 years, a run that included three national championships and nine Final Four appearances.

To that end, Davis, who served as an assistant under Williams for nine years, says he wanted the 71-year-old to retain an office in the basketball offices and keep a presence around the program.

“He’s been great, he’s been around at practices and he’s a sounding board if I need it,” Davis says of Williams. “I’ve known coach Williams since he recruited me out of high school, so there’s a relationship there. I love coach Williams, and I always want him around.”

Still, Davis is adamant that he’s devoid of pressure because he doesn’t compare himself to anyone. That said, he’s clear that the ultimate goal of winning a national title remains consistent.

Davis inherits a talented crop anchored by junior forward Armando Bacot (12.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg), who will be the focal point in the paint for the Tar Heels. Transfers Justin McKoy, Dawson Garcia and Brady Manek should complement Bacot’s power game with versatility, while sophomore sharpshooter Kerwin Walton, a 42% three-point shooter last season, and RJ Davis will add firepower on the wing. Sophomore point guard Caleb Love (10.5 ppg, 3.6 apg) will try to find consistency as he runs the offense.

“One of the things I love about our team is our versatility on both ends of the floor,” Davis says. “I like the direction that we’re heading in. One of the things that I’m really excited about is our guys are desperate to be relevant. They’ve heard all the stories, the testimonies, the memories and they want their own story and it’s really driving them to be the best that they can be.”

Watch the video above for Sports Illustrated’s full interview with Davis, including his thoughts on being the program's first Black coach and the biggest moment for him so far.

