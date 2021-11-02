Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Alabama Announces Former OL Grant Hill Has Died

Author:

Former Alabama offensive lineman Grant Hill has died, the school announced Monday afternoon. 

The news was first reported by The Athletic's Aaron Suttles, who added Hill died over the weekend. His cause of death is unknown.

Hill was a four-star recruit out of Huntsville, Ala., and played with the Tide in 2013 and 2014. He left the program after his sophomore season and did not register any stats, according to the team website. 

"Usually, the guys who are bigger may not have that hunger or that desire, but Grant is an extremely hard worker whether it's in the weight room or on the field," Scott Sharp, Hill's coach at Huntsville High, told ESPN at the time of his commitment to Alabama.

He graduated from Alabama in 2017. 

Off the field, Hill worked as an intern at Madison Behavior Therapy, where families with autistic children or children with other related disorders sought effective programming, per its website.

"You couldn't ask for a guy [who] has better intangibles," Saban told ESPN in 2013. "When you have great intangibles, that's what helps you sort of accomplish whatever your goals are, whatever your vision is for what you want to do."

