Kansas Announces Punishment for Jalen Wilson After Arrest

Kansas announced Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson will be suspended for three regular season games following his arrest on suspicion of DUI over the weekend. Wilson will also serve community service hours.

Wilson's suspension means he will miss the Champions Classic on Nov. 9 when the Jayhawks face Michigan State.

Matt Tait of the Lawrence-Journal World reported Wilson was pulled over by the Douglas County Sheriff's Department at around 1:48 a.m. on Sunday for driving under the influence. A spokesperson from the sheriff's department said Wilson's vehicle did not stay within its proper lane.

The 20-year-old redshirt sophomore was arrested and later released at 4:02 a.m. on $250 bond. The Denton, Texas native started in 26 of 29 game last season after nearly missing all of his true freshman campaign. He averaged 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 41.4% from the floor.

Wilson is one of the Jayhawks key players returning for the 2021–22 season. He is also one of two NBA prospects for Kansas, according to Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney and Molly Geary.

The Jayhawks will play an exhibition game against Emporia State on Wednesday to open the season.

More College Basketball Coverage: