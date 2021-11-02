Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
NCAAB
SI Unveils Top 10 Men's College Basketball Teams Ahead of 2021–22 Season

College basketballs sit at the SEC tournament

Baylor clinched its first national championship in program history just six months ago, but another college basketball season is about to be underway. And this could be one of the most competitive races for the men's Final Four in recent memory.

Sports Illustrated took quite the broad look at the field of potential Final Four participants on Tuesday as Kevin Sweeney ranked all 358 men's teams ahead of the 2021–22 season. And while a familiar face leads the pack, there are some surprising teams slotted in the top 10 of the preseason rankings. 

1. Gonzaga

2. Texas

3. Kansas

4. UCLA

5. Michigan

6. Memphis

7. Baylor

8. Purdue

9. Kentucky

10. Villanova

So where did your team finish in Sweeney's preseason rankings? You can access SI's ranking of all 358 teams below:

More College Basketball Coverage:

64 Reasons to Be Excited for the CBB Season
Men's National Player of Year Candidates
Top Men's Breakout Player Candidates
Coaches on the Rise Entering 2021–22

