Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Magic Johnson Has Some Advice for No. 3 Michigan State After Tuesday's Rankings

Author:

Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson tweeted his thoughts on his alma mater Michigan State's undefeated football season on Wednesday. 

Following an impressive 37-33 win over No. 6 Michigan on Saturday in which the Spartans came back from a 16-point deficit, Michigan State came in at No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, which were released on Tuesday. 

As a five-time NBA champion, Johnson was quick to point out that the Spartans just need to focus on one game at a time, starting with this weekend's trip to Purdue to face a Boilermakers team that has already defeated then-ranked No. 2 Iowa this season. 

SI Recommends

"The CFP rankings were just announced on ESPN and my MSU Spartans are number 3!! I’m really happy BUT @MSU_Football has to block out all of the fanfare and noise and concentrate on Purdue," Johnson tweeted

The Spartans made their only appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2015, but still have massive games left on their schedule against No. 5 Ohio State and Penn State .

"Michigan State, they are still undefeated," CFP committee chairman Gary Barta told ESPN on Tuesday. "They have a big win against Michigan, they were behind [in that game], they didn't panic, and that's how they ended up at No. 3."

More NCAA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Magic Johnson at an MSU event.
College Football

Magic Johnson Has Some Advice For No. 3 Michigan State

Five-time NBA champion Magic Johnson shared his thoughts on his alma mater.

Tyler Booker
Play
College Football

10 Recruits Who Impressed in IMG Academy's Narrow Win over Auburn High Football

Well-known recruits and sleepers alike impressed SI in one of the most anticipated high school matchups of the season

jonathan-taylor-colts-stiff-arm
Play
Betting

Week 9 TNF: Jets vs. Colts Player Props to Target

The 2-5 Jets head to Indianapolis to face the 3-5 Colts. Which players should you bet on?

UCLA's Drew Timme and UCLA's Tyger Campbell battle under the basket
Play
College Basketball

The Best of the Men’s Hoops Nonconference Slate

These games and Feast Week tournaments are must-see in 2021–22.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
NFL

Here's The Earliest Aaron Rodgers Can Return to Play

He's going to miss at least one game, maybe two.

Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) walks off the field against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL

Matt Rhule Gives Injury Updates for Darnold, McCaffrey

The Panthers coach gave updates on his two injured stars.

"Speedball" Mike Bailey posing triumphantly with Josh Alexander prone behind him
Play
Wrestling

‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey Has Big Plans After Signing With Impact

The 31-year-old Canadian has a whole host of opponents he can’t wait to face in his new home company.

frances-tiafoe-mailbag
Tennis

Mailbag: Frances Tiafoe's Big Week

Plus discussion on the upcoming Australian Open and the vaccinate mandates, the fall swing, Nadal’s longevity and more.