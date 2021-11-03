Magic Johnson Has Some Advice For No. 3 Michigan State

Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson tweeted his thoughts on his alma mater Michigan State's undefeated football season on Wednesday.

Following an impressive 37-33 win over No. 6 Michigan on Saturday in which the Spartans came back from a 16-point deficit, Michigan State came in at No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, which were released on Tuesday.

As a five-time NBA champion, Johnson was quick to point out that the Spartans just need to focus on one game at a time, starting with this weekend's trip to Purdue to face a Boilermakers team that has already defeated then-ranked No. 2 Iowa this season.

"The CFP rankings were just announced on ESPN and my MSU Spartans are number 3!! I’m really happy BUT @MSU_Football has to block out all of the fanfare and noise and concentrate on Purdue," Johnson tweeted.

The Spartans made their only appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2015, but still have massive games left on their schedule against No. 5 Ohio State and Penn State .

"Michigan State, they are still undefeated," CFP committee chairman Gary Barta told ESPN on Tuesday. "They have a big win against Michigan, they were behind [in that game], they didn't panic, and that's how they ended up at No. 3."

